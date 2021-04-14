JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Target Price to GBX 160

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKS. HSBC upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.14 ($1.77).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

