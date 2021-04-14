JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.8% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,099 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

