JTC’s (JTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 628.49 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £770.03 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. JTC has a one year low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a one year high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

