JUIICE Achieves Market Capitalization of $315,611.13 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $315,611.13 and $19.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

