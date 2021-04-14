JUIICE Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 150.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $326,299.54 and $19.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUIICE has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

