Jupiter Tops One Day Volume of $3.70 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $3.70 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.