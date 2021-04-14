Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £121.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £121.40 ($158.61) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £109.20 ($142.68).

LON JET opened at GBX 7,957 ($103.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,931.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,006.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion and a PE ratio of -85.26. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

