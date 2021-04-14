Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £119.44 ($156.05) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.20 ($142.68).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,924 ($103.53). 181,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,806. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,931.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,006.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.