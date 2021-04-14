Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 50,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,157. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

