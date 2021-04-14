Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25.

On Friday, February 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 557,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $9,134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

