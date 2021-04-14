Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
Several analysts recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
