KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Down 4.1%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 15,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 973,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

