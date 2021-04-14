Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15).

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $451.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,078.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $171,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.