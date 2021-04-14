KardiaChain Hits Market Cap of $310.03 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One KardiaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market cap of $310.03 million and $8.50 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00267320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00735613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,441.50 or 0.99272496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.00871614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

