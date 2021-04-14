Kattana (KTN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Kattana has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $3.49 million worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $23.65 or 0.00037617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

