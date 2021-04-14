Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $368.41 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $368.41 million and $6.12 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00064344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.56 or 0.00682545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036345 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,424,703 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

