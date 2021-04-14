Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.50

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kenon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

