Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.86.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

