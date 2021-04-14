Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

