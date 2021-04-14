Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.90 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.10.

HD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.51. 90,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The firm has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average is $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

