Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

