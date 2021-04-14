Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. 41,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $102.75.

