Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 98,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,772. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

