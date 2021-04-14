Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 10,329 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,832,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,728,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 16,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.