Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 2,048 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 298,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

