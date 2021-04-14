Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 412 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.83. 29,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,522. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.08 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

