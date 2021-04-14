KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of ES opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

