KeyCorp Comments on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

