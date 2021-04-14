KeyCorp Weighs in on Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

