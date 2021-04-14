Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYUF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

