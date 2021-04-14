Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Update

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kiadis Pharma stock remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kiadis Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

