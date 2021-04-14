Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.57

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.57 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 88.93 ($1.16). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 752,256 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

