Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

