Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

