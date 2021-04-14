Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.