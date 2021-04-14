Kin Trading Down 6.2% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Kin has a market capitalization of $444.11 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00272462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

