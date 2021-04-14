Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $28.01.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
