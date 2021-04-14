Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $$22.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $28.01.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.