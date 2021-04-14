KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KLA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.

KLAC stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.08. 19,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.46 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.