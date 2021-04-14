KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.54 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $551.64 million and $25.54 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $70.86 or 0.00113576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00265865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.30 or 0.00726514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,182.00 or 0.99661019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.00874964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

