Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $86.98 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $86.98 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

