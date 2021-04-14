Klever Price Hits $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $319.23 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00266305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.00726071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,083.02 or 1.00160447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.27 or 0.00846700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395,671,908 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.