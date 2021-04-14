Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

