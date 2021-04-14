Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KHOLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,978. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.