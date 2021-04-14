Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Critical Contrast

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seagen and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $916.71 million 28.64 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -108.89 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -96.00

Kodiak Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seagen and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 1 6 11 1 2.63 Kodiak Sciences 1 7 4 0 2.25

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $185.36, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $129.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Seagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67% Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86%

Volatility and Risk

Seagen has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seagen beats Kodiak Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

