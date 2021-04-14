Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.80 ($28.00) and last traded at €24.35 ($28.65). 11,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.45 ($28.76).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.20. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

