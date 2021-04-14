Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Kohl’s worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.