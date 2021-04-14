Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.39. Kopin shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 21,102 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

