KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 23,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. KOSÉ has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.49.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.