Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Kronos Worldwide worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 183,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

