KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of KT stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KT by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KT by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
